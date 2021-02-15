Man arrested for possession of meth and pipe bomb Sunday evening

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 15, 2021) – On February 14, 2021, at approximately 9 p.m. Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Walnut Street.

The driver of the vehicle, Spencer Cottrell attempted to elude officers but his vehicle became stuck in the snow and Cottrell fled on foot. Officers were able to catch Cottrell who was found to be in possession of 10 grams of methamphetamine.

In addition to the methamphetamine, Cottrell’s vehicle contained a pipe bomb in the front passenger area. The Sweetwater County Bomb Squad was called to the scene and safely disarmed the pipe bomb.

Cottrell was placed under arrest and charged with Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Maintain Insurance, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Interference with a Peace Officer, and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.