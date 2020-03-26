Man arrested in Rock Springs rollover which injured two teenagers

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 26, 2020) — On Sunday, March 22, 2020, at approximately 4:35 a.m., the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the area of 1801 Blairtown Connector Road in reference to a single-vehicle rollover. Advertisement

The vehicle was driven by John Peasley (21). On the jail rooster, Peasley is listed as being from Rock Springs. Two teenage passengers were also in the vehicle. Both the passengers were transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for the injuries they sustained in the accident. No further word was given on their condition.

After further investigation John Peasley was arrested for DWUI-Child Passenger-1st Offense and Consumption/Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage by Operator of Vehicle-1st Offense.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.