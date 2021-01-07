Man dead after collapsing while cross-country skiing in Grand Teton

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

MOOSE, WYOMING (January 7, 2021) — Grand Teton National Park Rangers responded to an emergency request to help with a collapsed cross-country skier at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6. Gary Sternberg, age 69, of Jackson, Wyoming, was skiing with others near Phelps Lake when he collapsed. Two members of the skiing party initiated CPR and another called park dispatch for help.

Rangers responded and arrived on scene to provide advanced life support, including CPR for approximately 45 minutes. After prolonged resuscitation attempts, CPR was terminated.

The group started at the Granite Canyon Trailhead and skied along the Moose-Wilson Road and to Phelps Lake. On the return trip from the lake Sternberg collapsed. He died of an unknown medical issue.