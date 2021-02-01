Man dead after rolling over vehicle west of Rock Springs

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 1, 2021) – On January 28, 2021, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 99 on Interstate 80 west of Rock Springs, Wyoming. At 12:16 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.



A 2016 Volvo Conventional tractor-trailer was headed west on Interstate 80 when the truck exited the roadway’s right side. The driver overcorrected to the left, causing the vehicle to leave the road a second time and overturn.

The driver of the Volvo has been identified as 60-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire resident Joseph E. Conway. Conway was wearing a seatbelt and transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Driver fatigue or a possible medical condition is being investigated as potential contributing factors.

This is the 11th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 5 in 2020, 14 in 2019, and 6 in 2018 to date.