Man Pleads Guilty To Starting Yellowstone North Entrance Fire

Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming — A seasonal concessionaire employee in Yellowstone National Park pleaded guilty to starting a fire at the North Entrance on July 26.

Curtis J. Faustich appeared in court on Aug. 6 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Carman at the Yellowstone Justice Center in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming. He admitted to dropping a lit cigarette on the ground while sitting at a picnic table and igniting a fire, according to a YAH press release Wednesday.

Faustich was sentenced to a three-month jail sentence, with two years of unsupervised probation upon release from jail. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution and was prohibited from entering Yellowstone National Park for two years.

The fire Faustich started burned through four acres of grass and sage between the North Entrance Station and the Gardner River.

Park law officers sincerely thank the individuals who called the park’s 24-hour Tip Line at 307-344-2132 and provided timely incident details.