Man stops to help an accident that happened on I-80 yesterday

Photo submitted by the Green River Fire Department (GRFD)

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [FACEBOOK]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — According to the Green River Fire Department Facebook page, at approximately 2:59 p.m. yesterday, November 28, 2022, the Green River Fire Department was paged to an accident at mile marker 82, I-80 westbound. It was reported as a pickup that lost control on icy roads and flipped, lying upside down in the median. Upon arrival, the GRFD found that there were still occupants in the vehicle.

The fire department would like to thank Chris, a gentleman that stopped to lend a helping hand to our firefighters to safely remove a toddler from the vehicle. GRFD would like to remind all drivers that the winter weather is in full swing and to please slow down on roads during this storm and future storms this season.