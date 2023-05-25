Man succumbs to injuries after vehicle vs. pedestrian accident last night

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, officers with Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital in reference to an assault, once on scene they learned that a male in his 40s had been transported to the hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. The male ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident. The driver, identified as Rene Daniels from Utah, was ultimately arrested and booked into Sweetwater County Detention Center on charges of Involuntary Manslaughter.

Rock Springs Police Department is asking for any witnesses to this event to please come forward. If you were at the Kum & Go on 9th Street between 10:10pm and 11pm, you may have witnessed this event. Please contact Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 and reference case number R23-10135.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available. As a reminder, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.