Mandatory RSHS Fall Sports Parent/Athlete Meeting Tonight

Rock Springs, WY (8/5/19) – Rock Springs High School will be having their 2019 Fall Sports Meeting tonight at 6:00 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Advertisement

According to the Rock Springs High School Facebook page, this is a mandatory meeting for any student and at least one parent of the student, who intends on participating in any fall sports at Rock Springs High School.

Fall sports include football, volleyball, golf, tennis, girls swimming, cross county, marching band, cheer, and dance.

Advertisement

Please contact the Rock Springs High School Activities Department at 307-352-3455 with any questions.