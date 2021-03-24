Mansface Terrace throws a “thank you” lunch for residents

Advertisement

March 24, 2021 — On Tuesday, Mansface Terrace held a lunch event to thank their residents and their families for following the COVID-19 regulations that have been in place for the last year.

Advertisement

Not one case of COVID-19 has been reported at the facility since the pandemic began. Mansface Terrace, located in Green River, is home to many senior citizens and individuals with mobility issues.

In a press release, Mansface offices said, “We are so very proud of how hard the residents and staff have worked to keep our community safe, and we are so grateful that The Food Dude (food truck) would generously give his time to help us express our thanks!