Many Tigers and Wolves wrestlers advance to Vernal TOC Semi-Final Matches

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 11, 2020) – Both the Rock Springs and Green River Wrestling teams began competition on Friday at the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah.
A combination of 12 Tiger and Wolves wrestlers have advanced into Saturday’s Championship Semi-Finals. Consolation wrestlebacks will also take today.
Tigers and Wolves advancing to the Tournament of Champions Semi-Finals:
106 pounds – Trevor Scicluun (GR) and Thomas Dalton (GR)
113 pounds – Dominic Martinez (GR)
120 pounds – Clayson Mele (GR) and Tim Henry (RS)
126 pounds – Kade Flores (GR)
132 pounds – Zack Vasquez (RS)
138 pounds – Mason Yenney (RS)
145 pounds – Cash Christensen (RS)
152 pounds – Jacob Weipert (GR)
182 pounds – Payton Tucker (GR)
285 pounds – A.J. Kelly (RS)