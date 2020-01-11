Many Tigers and Wolves wrestlers advance to Vernal TOC Semi-Final Matches

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 11, 2020) – Both the Rock Springs and Green River Wrestling teams began competition on Friday at the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah.

A combination of 12 Tiger and Wolves wrestlers have advanced into Saturday’s Championship Semi-Finals. Consolation wrestlebacks will also take today.

Tigers and Wolves advancing to the Tournament of Champions Semi-Finals:

106 pounds – Trevor Scicluun (GR) and Thomas Dalton (GR)

113 pounds – Dominic Martinez (GR)

120 pounds – Clayson Mele (GR) and Tim Henry (RS)

126 pounds – Kade Flores (GR)

132 pounds – Zack Vasquez (RS)

138 pounds – Mason Yenney (RS)

145 pounds – Cash Christensen (RS)

152 pounds – Jacob Weipert (GR)

182 pounds – Payton Tucker (GR)

285 pounds – A.J. Kelly (RS)