Marathon Petroleum donates to Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 13, 2019) – The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County announced Thursday that Marathon Petroleum donated $7,500 towards the S.T.E.M Into Summer Program.

The program will provide over 200 Boys & Girls Club members the ability to interact and explore S.T.E.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) related activities and the chance to learn throughout the summer months.

The Club hopes to launch a new greenhouse/garden area for members to grow nutritional items as well as begin an eight-week mathematics challenge course and encourage career and college readiness for teen members.