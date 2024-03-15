March free food distribution set for Saturday

March 15, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The March free food distribution by the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will take place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The event will take place behind the Star Stadium Theaters in Rock Springs. You are asked to enter the area off Dewar Drive and proceed behind the White Mountain Mall.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last with no qualifications, membership fees, or eligibility forms required. Those attending are asked to have space ready and available in their vehicles.

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rookies distributes free in Rock Springs on the third Saturday of every month.