March Sherriff’s Office vehicle auction coming up on Tuesday

Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

March 2, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Sweetwater County Sherriff’s Office will be holding its March auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this Tuesday, March 5. The auction will take place at their offices at 50140B US Highway 191 South, Rock Springs.

A public views of the vehicles will take place at 9:30 a.m. with the auction starting at 10 a.m. Photos can be found on Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The following vehicles are up for auction:

– 2007 Saturn Ion (starting bid of $100);

– 2001 Suzuki Vitara (starting bid of $240);

– 2003 Pontiac Sunfire (starting bid of $100).

Questions should be directed to Kelly at (307) 872-3866.