March Unemployment held steady, prior to COVID-19 shutdowns

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 22, 2020) — The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Tuesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from February to March at 3.7%.

The unemployment estimates included in the report represents the labor force status of Wyoming residents during the week of March 8-14. In recent weeks, Wyoming’s economy has suffered large disruptions due to COVID-19 pandemic. April’s unemployment numbers will most likely significantly differ from the March unemployment estimates.

The largest year-to-date March unemployment increases occurred here in Southwest Wyoming. Sublette County’s unemployment rate rose from 4.9% in March of 2019 to 6.3% in March 2020. Sweetwater County’s rate rose from 4.1% to 5.4% over that same period. Sweetwater County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was also 5.4%. Lincoln and Uinta County also experienced much larger year-to-date increases.

Again, these unemployment figures are prior to the current COVID-19 pandemic which have caused local and state first time unemployment claims to surge.

To view the complete report, click here.