Margaret Ann DePoyster Perry (July 22, 1943-Nov. 30, 2018)

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Margaret Ann DePoyster Perry, 75, died Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, following a lengthy illness. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 40 years and was a former resident of Bellevue, Nebraska.

She Perry was born on July 22, 1943, in Lawton, Oklahoma, the daughter of Lewis Edward DePoyster and Lohrine Margaret Schernikow.

She attended schools in Bellevue, Nebraska, and was a 1961 graduate of the Bellevue High School. She attended College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Nebraska, and earned a bachelor’s degree in Radiology.

She married Harold E. Perry on Aug. 5, 1968, in Bellevue, Nebraska. They were married 50 years.

She worked as a radiology technician for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and Castle Rock Medical Center for a total of 40 years. Mrs. Perry also worked for Exam One for the past five years, providing insurance physicals.

She was the first tech to perform bone densities in Rock Springs. She was also the head technician over the X-Ray Department for several years.

She was a member of the Elks Lodge and the Radiologic Technologist Association.

Mrs. Perry enjoyed spending time with family, traveling to Oregon, hearing the ocean, loved the Wyoming Cowboys, her dogs Zeus and Tuffy, and her cats, Moe and Ethel.

Survivors include her husband, Harold E. Perry of Rock Springs; three daughters, Andi DePoyster of Denver, Stacy Wagner and husband Jesse of Rock Springs, and Emmy Nielsen and husband Thomas of Rock Springs; one brother, Jerry DePoyster and wife Jolynn of Rock Springs; one sister, Linda Anderson and husband Roger of Lincoln, Nebraska; two sisters-in-law, Karen Cushman and husband Keith of Shelbyville, Illinois, and Carol Ann Bryars of Mobile, Alabama; one brother-in-law, Lyle Perry and wife Vickie of Trinity, Texas; six grandchildren, Amanda Williams, Kristina Garramone, Shelby Edwards, Dakota Edwards, Jordon Harbison, and Charlei Nielsen; four great-grandchildren, Bailey Williams, Hayden Garramone, Hudsen Garramone, and Elliot Williams; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws Lester and Edna Perry; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. The family is going to have a toast at 12:30 p.m. and requests everyone to wear Wyoming colors.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.