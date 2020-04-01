Margaret Ann Patterson (May 22, 1964 – March 27, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 1, 2020) — Margaret Ann Patterson 55, of Rock Springs Wyoming passed away March 27, 2020.

She was born on May 22, 1964, in Pratt, Kansas, the daughter of Linda June and Robert Patterson.

Margaret was a wonderful, amazing, and giving woman who was loved by all and will be extremely missed. It was often said she had a “heart of gold.” She never met a stranger and welcomed conversation from all. You knew that if she was in your life you were “special.”

She loved her brothers and sisters and her 3 boys, but you could tell her the most prized accomplishment was her grandchildren. She loved her cats “Garfield”, “Boots”, “Dez”, “Tigger” and “Lucky” who no doubt are in heaven by her side. She loved solving puzzles, reading and writing poetry, spending time with family, camping, swimming, fishing, and bowling.

Until we see you again.- ” We love you.”

She is survived by siblings Dana Berrios and husband William Berrios of SLC, Utah, Robert H. Patterson Jr., Lana Patterson, Clark Patterson all of Rock Springs, WY; sons, Victor Flores and wife Robin Flores of Rock Springs, WY, Aron Flores and significant other Stephanie Helmick of Rock Springs, WY, Sal Flores of Cody, WY; chosen daughter, Jessie Stanger of Cody, WY; grandchildren, Victoria Flores, Aliyah Stanger, Eva Flores, Audrey Stanger, Kane Flores, Eddie Flores, and Zabel Flores; and her nieces and nephews, Ritchie Patterson, Linda Lopez and her husband Samuel Lopez, Cindy Patterson, Charlene Patterson, Clark Jr. Patterson, Crystal Patterson, Hensley Vidales, Gentri Lopez, and Elias Lopez.

She was preceded in death by Grandma and Grandpa Withers, her parents Robert Patterson Sr. and Linda June Patterson, and her soulmate Thomas Gutkowski.

“I’ll just wait in heaven,

‘Till we meet again.

I know you miss me

Just remember I am free.

God’s love fills each tomorrow.

My love’s in your heart,

We’ll never be apart.

Cherish the love we share,

Remember how much I care.

Someday we’ll be together.

Because love lives together!

So I’ll just wait in heaven,

‘Till we meet again.”

-Lynn Upton

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at foxfh.com