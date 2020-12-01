Margaret Elizabeth Reay (September 20, 1929 – November 19, 2020)

Margaret Elizabeth Reay, 91, passed away peacefully in Loveland, Colorado on the afternoon of November 19, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Born September 20, 1929 in Lionkol, Wyoming. She was the daughter of George Osselton Sr. and Mary (Neeley – Timiln) Osselton. She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a graduate of Rock Springs High School class of 1947. She married John Teasdale Reay in Rock Springs in 1955. He died in 1996. Later she married Stan B. Reay in Rock Springs in 1999.

Margaret was employed by the Karmelkorn shop for one year, then went to work for Mountain Bell in 1947 for 33 years, retiring in 1982.

She was a member of the Communications Workers of America, Neighbors of the Woodcraft, The Episcopal Church and The Young at Heart Senior Citizens Center.

Margaret’s niece, Georgianne Stobbe of Loveland, Colorado, provided loving care and comfort to Margaret over the past several years. Her love and devotion to Margaret will always be remembered as a shining light within the family. The family is forever grateful for the care given to Margaret by Georgianne, Georgianne’s granddaughter Kailee (Stobbe) Briggs, and the rest of the Stobbe clan in Loveland, Colorado.

Margaret was loved by all within the Osselton and Reay families in Rock Springs, throughout the US, and in England. There were several trans-Atlantic voyages over the years, including those on the ships Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary. The family remained close over the years despite the distances.

Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family, bowling with her team on Monday night league and remained close with team members through the years. She enjoyed polka dancing, traveling and fishing.

Margaret is survived by her husband Stan of 21 years, sons John Reay and wife Chris of Park City, Montana, Michael Reay and wife Linda (Courtney, Lewis and Evan) of South Shields, son Malcolm Reay and daughter Mya also of South Shields, England, grandson John Thomas Reay and wife Emily of Omaha, Nebraska, and grandchildren Christopher and Lyndsay Kendall. Also survived by niece Georgianne Stobbe of Loveland, Colorado, nephew Norm Hedrick of Ft. Worth, Texas, cousin John Timlin of Rock Springs.

Close extended family are as follows. Kenton Stobbe (wife, Nickie), Weston Stobbe, Cassie Pusey (husband, Mike), Becky Wittsche (husband, Justin). Various great grandchildren, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces, and one great great great niece – Grace Briggs who brought joy every day to her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 41 years, John T. Reay, brothers and sister-in-laws, Honorable Mayor George R. Osselton and wife Helen, Tommy Osselton and wife Virginia, Robert Reay and wife Joyce of England, nephew Kenneth Stobbe, and niece Charleen (Osselton) Hedrick, cousin David Timlin.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 255 2nd Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.

