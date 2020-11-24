Margaret Moneyhun (February 25, 1929 – November 19, 2020)

Margaret Moneyhun, 91, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mrs. Moneyhun was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 47 years and former resident of Louisiana.

Margaret was born February 25, 1929 in Gary, West Virginia; the daughter of Joseph Klobas and Mary Costigan.

She attended schools in West Virginia and was a 1947 graduate of Gary High School.

Margaret married Burnis H. Moneyhun on December 22, 1949 in Gary, West Virginia, and he preceded her in death on June 6, 1992 in Rock Springs.

Mrs. Moneyhun was a member of Evangelical Free Church.

She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; attending church, crossword puzzles, collecting, traveling with family, and caring for her pets.

Survivors include one son, David Moneyhun of Rock Springs; five daughters, Linda Miano and husband Craig of Dungannon, Virginia; Sharon Flores and husband Ernie of Rock Springs; Rhonda Greene and husband Rick of Rock Springs; Dawn Ratti and husband Gary of Rock Springs; one sister, Audrey Austin of Winston Salem, North Carolina; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, Joseph Klobas Jr.; three sisters, Geneva Mitchem; Betty Vestal; Hetty Cecil; and one granddaughter, Hannah Rose Ratii.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Rock Springs Evangelical Church, 125 Firestone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family respectfully requests donations in Margaret’s memory be made to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Masks and Social Distancing will be required.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com