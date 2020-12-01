Marilyn Kay Rosette (February 6, 1941 – November 26, 2020)

The world lost a beloved Mother and Grandmother on November 26th, 2020 as she gained her wings and reunited with our Dad. Marilyn Kay Rosette, 79, passed away at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming from a brief illness.

She was born February 6th, 1941 to George C. and Mary Berlogar Harris in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was the 4th child in the family of seven children. Marilyn was a lifetime resident of Rock Springs.

She was a 1959 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She was a member of the Girls Athletic League, Drama and Tiger Talk.

After High School Marilyn worked as an assistant for Dr. Harrison in his Clinic on Broadway. There she laid eyes on what would be her future husband George Rosette. He and his brother came to Rock Springs for work and the rest is history. On April 29th 1961, they married in Coalville, Utah. Marilyn was a stay at home mom to Melanie, Missy, David, Billy and Mary Ellen. Her daily ritual was getting her kids off to school, sitting down with a cup of coffee and then getting on the phone with some of her closest friends. She made their house a home by surrounding them with the simplest possessions. At the end of her day she sat down to read her favorite book.

It wasn’t until 1986 that Marilyn began working at Sweetwater School District #1. Between 1986 and 2005 she worked between East Junior High School and Rock Spring High School as a teacher’s aide or secretary. In 2005 Marilyn took the job as Principal’s Secretary at RSHS and remained in that position until her retirement in 2018. During this time she made countless friends, countless memories and most important to her of all she graduated 7 of her grandchildren.

Her interests and love was to watch her grandkids play the countless sports they participated in. Marilyn had front row seats to every RSHS Tiger sporting event that her grandkids participated in and was their biggest fan. She had a special gift, she made every person around her feel special. If you talk to her kids or grandkids each one will tell you they thought they were her favorite. She was also the best travel partner. She made every trip or family occasion so much fun with her silly personality. She always did something that would leave the entire family talking about for years to come. When she retired she enjoyed going to Silver Sneakers with her sister Jeanne and closest friends. She joined a Mah Jongg group and Volunteered at the soup kitchen. Mostly she looked forward to sleeping in and “doing nothing.” She also loved shopping, gambling and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her two sons, David Rosette of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Bill Rosette of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three daughters, Melanie Pecolar and husband Dale of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Missy Rosette and significant other Shawn Nelson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Mary Jenkins and husband Bobby of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother Richard Harris of Pinedale, Wyoming; one sister, Jeanne Miskulin and husband Danny of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister-in-law, Georgeen Harris of Rock Springs, Wyoming; 16 grandchildren, Kyle Pecolar; Kevin Pecolar and wife Angie; Katie West and husband Cassidy; Tye Allen and wife Marie; Jon Allen and wife Megan; Zack Rosette and wife Ashlee; Braxton Rosette, Carter Rosette; Jordan Jenkins; Taylor Jenkins; Brenli Jenkins; 10 great-grandchildren, Aisyn Pecolar, Saylor Pecolar, Hudson Pecolar, Jaxon West; Sloan West; Aubrey Allen; Mel Isbel; Jordan Isbel; Tommy Isbel; several cousins; nieces and nephews survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers, Bob Harris; Ronnie Harris and two who died in infancy; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Harris; Hazel Harris one grandson, Erik Allen; two nephews, P.J. Harris and Steve Harris.

Private family services will be conducted. Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.

The family respectfully requests donations in Marilyn’s memory be made to GoFundMe account in support of The Marilyn Rosette Memorial Scholarship Fund. https://www.gofundme.com/marilyn-rosette-memorial-scholarship-fund.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com