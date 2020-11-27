Mark Anthony Sweets (August 7, 1954 – November 22, 2020)

Mark Anthony Sweets, 66, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on August 7, 1954 in Rock Springs, WY, the son of Robert and Barbara Sweets.

Mark graduated high school with the Rock Springs class of 1973.

He worked as a conveyor operator for Bridger Coal and Black Butte Coal until retirement.

Mark married Susan Kay Sweets in Rock Springs, WY on Feb. 12, 1982.

He enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, BBQing, boating, camping, going to the movies, and watching his grandchild race motocross.

Survivors include his wife Susan Sweets; son Marcelle Sweets; daughter Kolbi Rae McKenzie and husband Mike; daughter-in-law Stephanie Sweets; brother Michael “Mikey” Sweets; sisters Deborah Johnson and husband Larry, Michelle Robinson, Teresa Collins and husband Bruce; grandchildren Darian Williams, Devyn Williams and partner Ryan Curtis, Cielee Sweets “Lil Bit”, Kodee Mann, Ali McKenzie, Jackson McKenzie, Wyatt Preece; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Robert Lee Sweets as well as several aunts and uncles.

Cremation will take place and due to Covid 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com