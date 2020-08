Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 6, 2020) — According to WyoPreps, the Wyoming American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame introduced a new member on Wednesday with umpire Mark Erramouspe joining the ranks.

Erramouspe was honored during the Class AA Legion Baseball State Tournament, in addition to being presented a plaque.

Erramouspe has worked with Wyoming American Legion Baseball for 12 years and has served as the State Umpire-in-Chief for the last three years.