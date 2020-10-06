Mark your calendars for Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews, winter edition

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 6, 2020) — COVID has turned many things upside down, including the annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews event, traditionally held each August. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is partnering with the Sweetwater Events Complex to host a winter edition of the popular Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews – March 20.

“Since Blues n’ Brews was cancelled in August, we thought we could host the winter edition indoors at the Events Complex,” Main Street/URA Manager, Chad Banks, said.

Banks added, “We’re hoping to make it an annual event in the winter as well as our traditional summer event.”

According to Banks, VIP tickets will be offered, which include early admission, commemorative pint glasses and access to a VIP lounge. In addition to the VIP tickets, general admission tickets will be available which include unlimited beer sampling. Tickets will be available online for the winter festival as well. Tickets are expected to go on sale in time for holiday gift giving.

In addition to the brew samples, the event will also feature lively blues music from local and regional musicians.

More information on how to purchase advance tickets and the complete music line-up will be released soon.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Rock Springs Main Street/URA for continued Downtown improvements as well as the Sweetwater Events Complex Foundation for improvements to their facility.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.