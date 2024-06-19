Marlene Kramer announced as the District #1 Teacher of the Year

Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County School District #1 Facebook page

June 19, 2024— Wyo4News

Today Sweetwater County School District #1 announced that Marlene Kramer is its 2024 Teacher of the Year.

Kramer is a KinderBoost teacher at Stagecoach Elementary School in Rock Springs and has worked in education for thirty years. In addition to teaching several elementary grade levels, she served as an instructional coach in Sweetwater County School District #1 for eight years.

According to a press release from District #1, Kramer believes the most important thing she can teach students is to always be kind to others as well as to themselves. She lives this daily in her KinderBoost classroom, starting and ending each day with restorative circles to build and strengthen the classroom community. Students often share or role-play ways to be kind in different situations, fostering connectivity that allows all students to feel valued.

She considers herself a life-long learner, taking advantage of many professional development opportunities throughout her teaching career to strengthen her teaching skills and benefit students. She recently completed LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) to increase her knowledge on the science of reading.

Education Background

Kramer earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in elementary education from Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana, and a Master of Education Degree in curriculum and instruction with a specialization in literacy from Lesley University in Boston, Massachusetts. She became a National Board-Certified Teacher in 2014.

State Teacher of the Year Consideration

Kramer’s name, along with Sweetwater County School District #2 Teacher of the Year Pepper Rynio-Brandt will be submitted for consideration for the Wyoming Teacher of the Year Award. That honor will be announced this fall.