Mary K. Smith (August 4, 1955 – October 3, 2020)

Mary K. Smith, 65, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah. She was a life-long resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Ms. Smith was born on August 4, 1955 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Melvin Smith and Eleanor Evers.

She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1973 graduate of Green River High School. She attended Bryman School and received her degree as a medical assistant.

Ms. Smith was employed by Loaf and Jug as a cashier for the past twelve years.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Her interests included being an avid Wyoming Cowboys Fan. She was also an avid Los Angeles Lakers fan.

She enjoyed going to Air Supply Concerts and attended many.

Survivors include her son Michael J. Smith of Green River, Wyoming, one brother; Richard Smith of Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, one sister-in-law; Leeann Smith of Omaha, Nebraska; three grandchildren; Kila Portell of Farmington, Missouri; William J. Smith of Green River, Wyoming and Allison Smith of Green River, Wyoming; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Carl Smith.

Cremation has taken place; services will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com