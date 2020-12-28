Mary Louise (MaryLou) Unguren (May 21, 2930 – December 25, 2020)

Mary Louise (MaryLou) Unguren passed away December 25, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County following a brief illness.

She was born on May 21, 1930, the oldest daughter of Rudolph and Louise (Shuster) Anselmi, and also had several nieces and nephews.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated as valedictorian with the Rock Springs High School class of 1948. After high school she attend the University of Wyoming where she studied business and was affiliated with the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. MaryLou then returned to Rock Springs where she was the bookkeeper for the Miner’s Mercantile Company; a department store founded by her paternal grandfather, Joseph Anselmi, and managed by her father. She was also the bookkeeper for her uncle’s company, Huntley Construction. From 1953 through 1964 she had a radio program on KVRS radio titled, “Mid-Evening Serenade.” This was several years before television came to our area and so it was very popular and people in the community would tune in weekly to listen. She also moderated other radio programs. When TV came to Rock Springs, she moderated a bingo show over the local TV outlet.

MaryLou Anselmi and John Unguren were married at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on October 17, 1964 in Rock Springs, and he preceded her in death on May 7, 2012. They were married for 48 years. She had three children, Rudy; Rachele; and Gina. Her children and family were the light of her life and she never missed a moment to show her commitment, support, encouragement, and love for them. She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community. She worked as an election judge, sat on the Sweetwater County Library Board, the Rock Springs Library Board, was a member of the Sweetwater County Historical Society, and the Tyrolean Trentini Club of Wyoming Women’s Club of Rock Springs, and Democratic Women’s Club. After her children were grown, she worked for the Sweetwater County Clerk in the elections department until her retirement at the age of 73. During this time, she made many friends and memories. MaryLou loved history, especially about Wyoming and Sweetwater County. She spent countless hours sharing stories with her family, researching, gathering family chronicles, and putting them into books that will be cherished forever. One of her favorite hobbies was reading and when she wasn’t working or raising children, you would always see her enjoying a good book. She loved being a Nona and spent as much time as she could with her grandchildren.

MaryLou made an impact on every life she touched and she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her two daughters, Rachele Unguren-Allen and husband Stephen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Gina Harvey of Green River, Wyoming; one sister, Lynn Lockhart of Casper, Wyoming, 6 grandchildren; Katherine Allen; Caroline Allen; Nicholas Allen; Patrick Harvey; William Harvey; Thomas Harvey and six nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, one sister, Jeri Kirk; one son, Rudolph (Rudy) Unguren; and her husband, John Unguren.

The family respectfully requests donations in MaryLou’s memory be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Rock Springs Library, and the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Our Lady Of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Church. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing are Required.

Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com