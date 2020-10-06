Mary Suzanne Bunning (February 15, 1921 – October 2, 2020)

Mary Suzanne Bunning, 99, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 73 years and is a former resident of Casper, Wyoming and Denver, Colorado.

Ms. Bunning was born February 15, 1921 in Casper, Wyoming; the daughter of John Joseph Donovan and Minda Delight Hetts.

She attended schools in Casper and was a 1938 graduate of Natrona County High School. Mary also attended University of California, Berkeley; Mills College in Oakland, California and graduated from Tobe Coburn School of Fashion Careers in New York City, New York.

Ms. Bunning married Robert “Bob” Bunning on October 21, 1943 in Casper, Wyoming, and he preceded her in death on August 2, 2010 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She owned and operated Hetts Ladies Ready to Wear with her husband Robert for 12 years until her retirement in 1962.

Mary was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community, and was a bookkeeper for Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church for 12 years.

Ms. Bunning was a past president and life member of Rock Springs Women’s Club, a Girl Scout Leader, and a Cub Scout Leader. She was also a member of St. Theresa’s Circle Apostles of Good Will, and PEO Chapter BC, Council of Catholic Women. Mary was an Executive Director of Girl Scouts of America in Sweetwater County.

She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, knitting, and watching sports. Mary was very fond of the Wyoming Cowboys and was an avid Bridge player.

Survivors include three sons, John Robert Bunning and wife Rosemary of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Thomas Paul Bunning of Rock Springs; Peter James Bunning and wife Rose of Grand Junction, Colorado; one daughter, Penny Marie Boysen and husband Robert D of Laramie, Wyoming; eleven grandchildren, Kimberly Bunning (Mary); Barbara Casper (Duke); Jeanne Davis (Mike); Kristen King (Barry); Emily Bunning (Mikajlo Rankovic); Lucy Ngowi (Rodrique); Karen Moon (Greg); Marla Johnson (Mitchell) ; Robert Boysen (Amber); Ryan Boysen (Stephanie); Justin Boysen (Jenny); 14 great-grandchildren, Chanz Edwards; Austin Moon; Morgan Moon; Peter Ngowi; Gabriel Ngowi; Megan Boysen; Allison Boysen; Kristen Boysen; Hannah Boysen; Oliver Boysen; Lila Boysen; Grace Davis; Reagan Davis; Chaslav Rankovic; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, Shirley Aggeler; Dorothy Evans; Patricia Bugas; and one grandson, Peter Robert Bunning.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Mary’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, Holy Spirit Catholic Community,116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming, St. Joseph’s Children’s Home, PO Box 1117, Torrington, Wyoming, 82240-1117

Following Cremation, services will be held in the Summer of 2021.

