Mask mandate extended through New Years until Jan. 8 in Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 4, 2020) – Sweetwater County Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon is ordering a new mask mandate, which will begin Saturday, Dec. 5, through Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

According to the new public health order from Sweetwater County Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon, all members of the public – except for minors, must wear a face covering outside their home or other place of residence in the following situations:

When any person is inside, or in line to enter, any retail or commercial business, or any government facility open to the general public, including county and municipal buildings but excluding state and federal buildings.

When any person is obtaining services at, or visiting healthcare operations, including, but not limited to, hospitals, clinics, and walk-in health facilities, dentists, pharmacies, blood banks, other healthcare facilities, behavioral health providers, and facilities providing veterinary and similar healthcare services for animals.

When any person is waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit, or while they are riding in a taxi, private car service, shuttle, tour, or ride-sharing vehicle. The driver shall also wear a Face Covering when passengers are in the vehicle.

The health order also requires every retail and commercial business to post a clearly noticeable notice stating face coverings are required at or near the entrance of the business or building.

All employees, owners and volunteers of those retail and commercial businesses must wear face coverings when interacting with the public, or working in a space visited by members of the public, such as reception areas, grocery store aisles, service counters, public restrooms, cashier and checkout areas, waiting rooms, service areas and other spaces used to interact with the public.

This also applies to employees and volunteers of government facilities open to the public, including county and municipal building. It does not apply to state and federal buildings.

Where masks are not required:

A personal office where people outside of the person’s household are not present as long as the public does not regularly visit the room. The individual must put on a mask when being visited by a client, customer or member of the public.

Minors are not required to wear a mask. However, children 3-years-old or older are encouraged to wear a mask. Children 2-years-old or younger should NOT wear masks.

When a person is seated at a table of a restaurant or other food service venue, the person is separated by at least six feet from other patrons at other tables. No more than eight people in total are seated at the table. If more than eight people are seated at the table, but all individuals are members of the same household, this exception applies. This exception also applies if a person is seated at a booth. However, individuals shall wear a Face Covering while entering, exiting or otherwise moving about the establishment.

When a person is inside or obtaining services at a location engaged primarily in providing congregate care, residential health care or shelter care, and the individual is engaged in activities not conducive to wearing a mask, such as eating or drinking, or the individual is in an area of that facility that is not designed for community gathering, such as a sleeping area.

If a person has a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents him or her from wearing a mask. This includes, by way of example, but is not limited to, persons with a medical condition for whom wearing a mask could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a mask without assistance. A person is not required to provide any documentation or explanation demonstrating that the person cannot wear a Face Covering for any medical condition, mental health condition or disability.



Individuals who are bearing impaired or communicating with an individual who is hearing impaired, and the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

Individuals for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to the individual related to their work.

Individuals who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the mask is necessary to perform the service.

Individuals who are purchasing a product or receiving a service that requires identification may briefly remove a mask as necessary.

When actively exercising in a gym.

Dr. Stachon may grant exceptions to this order on a case-by-case basis after evaluation.

Dr. Stachon also has the right to issue an order revoking or modifying this health order with the state health officer’s approval.

