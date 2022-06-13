Masks required indoors in Grand Teton National Park Teton County

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

MOOSE, WYOMING — Due to current, HIGH COVID-19 community level in Teton County, Department of Interior policy requires that masks are required for everyone in all park buildings in Grand Teton National Park, regardless of vaccination status. Park buildings include, but are not limited to visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops, and restaurants in the Grand Teton.

Current Department of Interior policy requiring masks are based on the CDC’s identified COVID-19 community level. For more information on COVID-19 in the local park area, please see Teton County Health Department.

HIGH : masks are required for everyone indoors in a federal building in Grand Teton National Park.

: masks are required for everyone indoors in a federal building in Grand Teton National Park. MEDIUM and LOW : masks are optional indoors.

and : masks are optional indoors. Practice physical distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between you and others.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. Do not travel if you have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.

If you feel ill, seek medical attention and isolate from other people.

The Department of the Interior COVID-19 Workplace Safety Plan serves as a framework for our implementation of the President’s Executive Order, Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Memo 21-15 COVID-19 Safe Federal Workplace: Agency Model Safety Principles.

As conditions are subject to change, details and updates on park operations and masking requirements will be posted on the park’s website and social media channels.

We would like to thank our visitors for their patience and commitment in protecting themselves, our staff, our visitors, and our community.