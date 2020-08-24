Massive Vehicle Fire reported at 30 Clearview Drive Rock Springs

Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 24, 2020) — At 11:02 a.m. Sweetwater County Fire District #1 was dispatched to 30 Clearview Drive lot number 6 for a report of a vehicle on fire.

Fortunately, Rock Springs Fire Department Ladder #1 was in the area and self-dispatched to the fire for automatic aid. Upon arrival, Fire Units discovered a Ford Explorer fully engulfed in flames.

The vehicle and its contents were a total loss. During the investigation of the fire it was discovered that a 6-year-old boy and his sister were inside the vehicle playing with matches when the contents of the vehicle caught fire.

The children were able to exit the vehicle and 911 was called.

“The fire was quickly extinguished, and no other property was threatened, no injuries were reported from the fire. We got extremely lucky today that these kids were able to get out of the vehicle before being seriously injured or worse. I cannot express enough the importance of parents talking with their children about the dangers of playing with fire. This could have been an extremely tragic event. I’d like to thank the crew of Rock Springs Fire Department Ladder #1 for their quick action in responding to this fire.” said, Scott Kitchner Fire Chief Sweetwater County Fire District #1.