Mattinson Adds Ryan Larsen To Cowgirl Basketball Staff

Laramie, Wyo. (June 5, 2019) – Wyoming head women’s basketball coach Gerald Mattinson announced the addition of Ryan Larsen to his staff, it was announced on Monday. Larsen brings 20 years of coaching experience as an assistant and head coach to Mattinson’s bench.

“We’re very excited to have Ryan on our staff,” Mattinson said. “His vast recruiting experience, his international recruiting and his bench coaching will add greatly to our program.”

Advertisement

Larsen joins the Cowgirls after a six-year stint as the head coach at the South Dakota School of Mines. Larsen compiled a 73-87 (.456) overall record and helped guide the Hardrockers to a pair of appearances in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) postseason tournament in 2017 and 2018.

“I’m extremely excited,” Larsen said. “Being from western South Dakota, I’m very familiar with Wyoming athletics and Wyoming Cowgirl basketball, specifically. Having the chance to exhibition against coach (Joe) Legerski and coach Mattinson twice was a lot of fun for us. It’s a program I’ve really admired from afar the way they compete offensively and defensively. We share similar philosophies that way and have the same basketball mindset.”

Larsen coached five student-athletes to seven All-RMAC honors during his tenure at South Dakota School of Mines, while seven student-athletes earned 10 academic all-conference accolades. His team also set a single-game school record with 27 assists against Montana State-Billings during the 2016-17 season. The next year, his team set the school record with 242 made three-pointers while committing the fourth-fewest personal fouls per game in Division II.

“I think this fits me really, really well from my past experiences recruiting,” Larsen added. “I’m really excited to work with the fantastic staff that coach ‘G’ has put together.”

Sponsor

Larsen became the head coach of the Hardrockers after serving five years in Vermillion, S.D., as the assistant women’s basketball coach at the University of South Dakota. In his role as an assistant coach for the Coyotes, he was the recruiting coordinator, scouting director, position coach for guards and posts, assisted the head coach with scheduling games and coordinated several off-season camps for the program. Larsen was instrumental in helping the Coyotes to a 75-47 (.618) record during their transition from Division II to Division I basketball. South Dakota competed in two consecutive postseason tournaments, earning a win in the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI) in 2011 and another victory in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) in 2012.

Prior to arriving at USD, Larsen was a member of the Augustana College men’s basketball staff from 2002-07. In his five seasons at Augustana, Larsen helped revitalize the men’s basketball program. In 2006-07, the Vikings went 16-12, which was the team’s highest win total in 15 years. Along with his coaching duties, Larsen was also the recruiting coordinator for three seasons. During that time he recruited three high school student-athletes who earned Player of the Year honors from their respective states.

From 1999-02 Larsen was at Minnesota State University-Moorhead. In the 2001-02 season, the team posted its best record in nine years and was ranked in the North Central Region for the first time in school history.

Larsen graduated from MSU Moorhead, earning his bachelor’s degree in 2002. He obtained his master’s degree from Augustana in 2004.