Mauricio Mendez Montero (July 18, 2000 – October 25, 2020)

Mauricio Mendez Montero, 20, passed away October 25, 2020 near Limon, CO from injuries sustained in an auto accident.

Mauricio was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and a previous resident of Mexico.

He was born July 18, 2000 in Puebla, Mexico, the son of Nicolas Mendez Marin and Enriqueta Montero. He attended schools in Mexico and Rock Springs High School.

Mauricio enjoyed working out, exercising, and taking care of his body and looking strong.

He loved tattoos and his greatest passion was traveling. He loved life.

He is survived by his mother Enriqueta Montero of Mexico, his father Nicolas Mendez of Rock Springs; brother Luis Alverto Mendez Montero of Rock Springs; sisters Lis Mayra Mendez Montero and Isavela Mendez Montero both of Mexico; 5 aunts, 5 uncles, and 16 cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs. Masks are required.

A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Interment will take place in the San Nicolas Cemetery, Tepazolco, Mexico.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.