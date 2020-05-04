May 4: A day to honor firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 4, 2020) –Today is International Firefighters’ Day, a day to honor past firefighters, who died while serving.

The Wyoming Fallen Firefighter Memorial is located on the campus of the Wyoming Fire Academy in Riverton. The Memorial, constructed in 1990, is inscribed with the names of 56 Wyoming firefighters who have died in the line of duty since 1920.

To see a complete list on names inscribed on the Wyoming Fallen Firefighter Memorial, click here.

The names of over 4,300 firefighters grace the walls of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial (above) in Emmitsburg, Maryland.