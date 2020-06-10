May visitation in Grand Teton National Park affected by COVID-19 pandemic

MOOSE, WYOMING (June 10, 2020) –The National Park Service has compiled visitation statistics for Grand Teton National Park for the month of May.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and working with national, state, and local health guidance, Grand Teton National Park closed to public access on March 24, and reopened with limited access on May 18. During May 2020, the park was open for 14 days. U.S Highway 89 and the multi-use pathway along the highway remained accessible the month of May and these visits are calculated in the visitation statistics.

Recreation visits to the park for the month of May 2020 are 56% less compared to May 2019, and 54% less compared to the five-year average (2015-2019) of recreation visits for the month of May.

Recreation visits for May 18-31, 2020 are 28% less compared to the same time in 2019.

Recreation Visits to Grand Teton National Park

May 2020 123,752

May 2019 278,529

May 18-31, 2020 108,889

May 18-31, 2019 150,296

The National Park Service Social Science Program is responsible for coordinating visitation statistics reporting for units administered by the National Park Service. Program staff work with park units to develop appropriate data collection procedures and provide quality control for public use data collection and reporting. Such coordination ensures that public-use data are consistent and reliable throughout all units of the National Park System. Visit https://irma.nps.gov/STATS/ to view visitation stats and how they are calculated.