May Visits To Yellowstone Third Busiest On Record

Yellowstone Park, WY (6/7/19) – Spring was cold and wet, but that did not stop visitors from showing in high numbers to Yellowstone National Park.

According to park officials, Yellowstone recorded 434,385 visits in May making it the third busiest May on record. That is a 2.8% drop from May 2018. Last year in May the park saw 446,875 visits which stands as the busiest May on record.

So far in 2019, the park has hosted 576,776 visits, up 1 percent from the same period last year.

Park officials advise future visitors to plan ahead. Anticipate delays or limited parking at popular destinations, and check road conditions on the park’s website before arrival.