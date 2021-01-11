Mayor Kaumo endorses new Rock Springs art program

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 11, 2021) – In November of 2019, Rock Springs was named one of three pilot communities for the Wyoming Arts Alliance (WyAA) Professional Development Program. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and the Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) jointly applied for the program.

Since then Rock Springs art organizations, businesses and individuals along with the WyAA Program Coordinator have been collaborating on a regular basis on all aspects of developing this unique pilot workshop. From these meetings the Sweetwater Arts Partnership group was formed.

One of the projects that was discussed at these workshops was to have the Mayor of Rock Springs recognize local artists, patrons of the art, art educators, and community art supporters at a Mayor’s Arts Awards presentation. According to Rock Springs Mayor, Tim Kaumo, he was approached by the event organizers about hosting the Mayor’s Arts Awards and is very supportive. “I love the idea of recognizing and elevating the arts in our community so this is a wonderful program,” Kaumo said. “We have a vibrant arts scene in Rock Springs that’s often overlooked so the idea of the awards is a great way to bring more light to the arts community here.”

To view information on who to nominate, how to nominate, supporting materials, and nomination criteria, please visit DowntownRS.com. Nominations for the Mayor’s Arts Awards are being accepted now through March 1, 2021.

The Awards Presentation will be held virtually on YouTube on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 beginning at 6:30 p.m.