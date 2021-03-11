Mayor Kaumo: State of Rock Springs is ‘stable’

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 11, 2021) – Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said the state of the city is “stable.”

“I’m not going to say it’s good. I’m not going to say it’s bad. It’s stable. We have a very qualified group of city leaders and staff to make decisions,” he said during his State of the City Address at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Thursday.

Kaumo discussed the challenges the city faces in revenue and funding with the downhill spiral of the state’s and city’s economy, along with the COVID-19 pandemic. He called the combination of it all a “perfect storm.”

At this time, the mayor said there has been no discussion to lay off or furlough any city employees. “There won’t be those discussions until all of the cars are on the table,” he said.

Kaumo also addressed the current state of the ambulance services, which is being terminated by Sweetwater County at the end of this month.

He said the city is being asked to pay $426,528 of a $1.2 million contract with Sweetwater Medics and Castle Rock Medical Center to continue the ambulance services. Rock Springs’ total is approximately two-thirds of 50% of the total.

Kaumo said committees are looking at all the options to find a way to keep the services, but that there are still questions that need to be answered before making a final decision.

“What does it take to run an ambulance service? Solve the problem before you terminate the contract,” he said.

Kaumo addressed a potential seven-penny tax, which would be the first for any city in the state of Wyoming. He called the city a “guinea pig” for the rest of the state when it comes to the tax increase.

“It’s a small price to pay, but it results in improvement for our community without having to raise sewer tax,” he said.

The Mayor did have some good news to dozens of people in attendance at the luncheon that took place in the conference room at Holiday Inn.

Kaumo said Governor Mark Gordon loosening health restrictions and removing the mask mandate is a move in the right direction. However, he urged the community to remain cautious and make good decisions when it comes to wearing masks, saying that the community doesn’t want to get to the point where the government gets involved.

He said the reconstruction of First Security Bank is expected to be completed in five years and will be sold to a private business. He said that several businesses have already expressed interest in the building.

Phase One of the Bitter Creek Restoration Project will begin soon. Once completed, it will relieve threats of floods for surrounding homes and businesses. It will also be a place to connect both sides of Rock Springs with a bike path and trail.

The city will also soon provide electric scooters for people to ride around downtown and the city, Kaumo said.

There is a plan in place to also add an industrial park to an area near the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

Kaumo was also excited to bring forth the FlashVote program that will allow the public to answer questions posed by city councilmembers, so they can make decisions based off of those answers.