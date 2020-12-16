Mayor Kaumo: Threats made on his and police chief’s life because of health orders

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 15, 2020) – After hearing comments made from the public at Tuesday’s city council, Mayor Tim Kaumo revealed that he, members of the council, Police Chief Dwane Pacheco and their families have received threats on their lives.

“We’ve taken a beating these last several weeks,” he said. “I have thick skin. It doesn’t bother me. I can tell you we have discussed in a common-sense way how to handle this.

“There’s no one on this bench that doesn’t understand constitutional rights and we would be the last to take those rights away from any people.”

The mayor’s comments come after several members of the community spoke against the new statewide health orders Governor Mark Gordon issued last week.

“Hail Hitler, Hail Governor Gordon and Hail Mayor Kaumo for bypassing the constitution of the United States in the name of science,” said Rock Springs resident Justin Hilton.

“Because of your weak ideologies and lack of free thinking, you have followed in a time when we need leaders. Instead of finding tangible solutions to navigate through these trying times, you have chosen tyranny.”

Hilton called for the resignation of the mayor and Chief Pacheco.

Another Rock Springs resident Derek Van Brunt, who served in the military and was deployed to three times, said the police chief is “enforcing an unlawful command from a governor who issued an unlawful command.”

“One of the things I learned in the military is that we had to understand what is a lawful order and what is not a lawful order. Just because we were told something, doesn’t mean it was lawful,” he said, adding the health orders goes against the ninth amendment of the constitution.

He said the ninth amendment of the constitution “covers those rights nor enumerated and those rights that are enumerated can’t be used to deny or disparage those basic rights.” He said one of those basic rights is the medical choices and protection of the individual.

After listening to the concerns of the public, the mayor said that the council discusses the health orders and gives direction to the police chief and staff in how to conduct the city’s business in a common-sense matter.

“The city of Rock Springs is left with having to deal with orders brought down through the state and deal with them in a common-sense fashion. I can assure you no one in this city wishes to see our businesses suffer more than they have,” Kaumo said.

He also stated that the city will be hosting a public Zoom meeting to discuss these health orders and listen to the concerns of the citizens at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22