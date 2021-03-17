Mayor Kaumo to draft letter to County Commissioners to extend ambulance contract through June

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 16, 2021) – The Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved to allow Mayor Tim Kaumo to draft a letter to the Sweetwater County Commissioners, requesting them to extend the ambulance contract services to at least the end of June.

County commissioners voted to terminate the ambulance services in December 2020 with Sweetwater Medics and Castle Rock Medical Center that goes into effect at the end of March.

Rock Springs Councilman Tim Robinson has taken the lead on a committee for the city to come up with alternative solutions to continue services. The county commissioners asked Rock Springs and Green River to split the cost of 50% of the funding to continue the services until a long-term solution created.

“They are asking for a lot of money when we don’t have it. Right now, the city of Rock Springs essentially cannot afford it with the three-month time frame give,” Robinson said.

The city of Rock Springs is asked to pay two-thirds of the 50%, which comes out to more than $400,000.

In order for the city to pay their share, it would have to cut funding in every department and Robinson said that is something the city cannot do at this time.

Councilman Keaton West said that the situation wasn’t handled properly at the county level.

“It’s a needed service and we don’t want to see it go away. It wasn’t handled properly. It’s not good governance. We were told two years to find solution and only give one month,” he said.

Robinson said there was a tentative option that was proposed. Rock Springs, Green River and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County would each pay $50,000, which cut the cost of the county significantly.

However, Robinson said that since the city of Rock Springs was never under contract to begin with, they’re in no position to negotiate.

Councilman David Halter said that since councilmembers are elected to their position, they need to do something because that is what their constituents want.

West agreed with what Halter said, but also noted that county commissioners are also elected by the people. “This was just thrown into our lap,” he said, adding that the amount of time given to decide was not enough.

Halter asked how much it would cost to have a city-ran ambulance service through the fire department. Rock Springs Fire Department Chief Jim Wamsley said that the annual cost to run an ambulance service would be around $750,000.

Mayor Kaumo then proposed to draft a letter, stating that there is just not enough time to come up with a solution.

“Fix the problem before you start throwing money at it. Fix the problem before you terminate the contract,” he said.