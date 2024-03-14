Mayor Mickelson gave his Rock Springs State of the City address today

Wyo4News photo

March 14, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson gave his State of the City Address this afternoon. His speech was delivered to those attending the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce March Monthly Connection Luncheon this afternoon.

Mickelson stated that the City had made “substantial progress” in accomplishing two goals he set during last year’s State of the City Address. One was that Rock Springs would grow its partnerships with governmental, agency, community, and business partners as well as with its citizens, and two, that the City would institute a “tool” to go beyond communication to conversations with its citizens.

“Strong Relationships”

The mayor stated that the City has strong relationships with partners, pointing to working with the Bureau of Land Management on a land conveyance for a new detention pond to help with flooding concerns on the city’s north side. Mickelson referred to that process as “painless and easy to accomplish.” He also pointed out that working with state agencies, legislatures, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has been “fruitful and positive.”

Regarding communications with citizens, Mickelson said, “Finding people where they are at, assuring the City wants to hear from them, and it is safe to hear their concerns, and reaching those who have been disengaged from government, has been difficult.” The major said that the City Council has been persistent in having conversations with residents. He pointed to a recent agreement with Zen City that would allow city officials to reach out to more citizens.

City Challenges

The mayor pointed out some challenges facing the City, including buildings in need of upkeep, roads that need improvement, aging equipment, and a “massive affordable housing gap.” On the subject of housing, Mickelson said that the City must make housing development attractive to developers in order to shrink the current affordable housing gap.

But Mickelson commented, “Things are looking really good for Rock Springs,” He pointed out that sale and use taxes are strong with the City ahead of projections.

Mental Health Crisis

Mickelson talked about the “mental health crisis within the community,” stating, “Make no mistake, there is a crisis.” He pointed to the area’s abnormally high suicide rate. He said the City is looking to assemble a task force to develop “actionable steps” to provide resources to those who are struggling.

City Employee Wages

The major also pointed out that a recent comprehensive wage study found that Rock Springs City employees are a “little behind market value for wages. But added, Which gives us a solid target to strive for.”

In closing, Mickelson called the current City Council “strong with the courage and dedication to serving their constituents and our City. They have the courage to make the right choices for the right reasons, even when those choices are very hard.”

Click here to hear Mayor Max Mickelson’s entire State of the City Address.