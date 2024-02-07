Mayor Peet Rust made three proclamations at last night’s City Council meeting

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]
February 7, 2024 — Green River Mayor Pete Rust made three proclamations at Tuesday’s meeting. The first proclamation was that the week of Feb. 14 through Feb. 21 would be Random Acts of Kindness Week. The mayor’s second proclamation was that the week of Feb. 19 through Feb. 23 would be School Board Appreciation Week. The mayor’s third proclamation was that the week of Feb. 5 through Feb. 11 be Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator’s Week.
