Mayor Peet Rust made three proclamations at last night’s City Council meeting

Those in attendance for the mayor’s proclamation of School Board Appreciation Week were:

Left to Right Back Row — Council members Robert Berg, Mike Shutran, Ron Williams, and Gary Killpack

Left to Right Front Row — Board members David Young, Dan Flom, Steve Core, Mayor Pete Rust, board members Ashley Castillon, Brenda Roosa, and Tom Wilson

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 7, 2024 — Green River Mayor Pete Rust made three proclamations at Tuesday’s meeting. The first proclamation was that the week of Feb. 14 through Feb. 21 would be Random Acts of Kindness Week. The mayor’s second proclamation was that the week of Feb. 19 through Feb. 23 would be School Board Appreciation Week. The mayor’s third proclamation was that the week of Feb. 5 through Feb. 11 be Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator’s Week.

Those in attendance for the mayor’s proclamation of Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator’s Week were:

Left to Right Back Row — Berg, Shutran, Williams, and Killpack

Left to Right Front Row — Nathaniel Knight, Mayor Rust, and Russell Schultz

The third proclamation was Random Acts of Kindness Week. No one was on hand to receive the proclamation.