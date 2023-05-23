Mayor Pete Rust designates May 26 as “National Poppy Day”

Photo courtesy of Steve Core

Emma Marsing, emarsing[email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During the May 16th City Council Meeting, Mayor Pete Rust along with members of the council implemented May 26th as “National Poppy Day” in the City of Green River.

Tammy Harris, President of the American Legion Auxiliary for the Department of Wyoming stated, “We thank you for this proclamation in recognizing the importance of the poppy.” All the poppies handed out are made by a single veteran in Buffalo, WY. “As you receive a poppy it is a good way to remember and recognize the sacrifices of our Veterans”.

The full proclamation can be found here.