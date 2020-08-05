Mayor Rust appointed to Tripartite Board by GR City Council

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 4, 2020) — Pete Rust, Mayor of Green River, was appointed to the Sweetwater County Tripartite Board by the Green River City Council in their regular session, held in the Green River City Chambers on Tuesday, August 4. The appointment was unanimous.

Rust will replace former Councilman Ted Barney, who previously served on the Board. Barney’s term expires on September 30, 2020, and Rust will fill the position starting October 2, 2020. The term will be for three years and will expire on September 30, 2023.

Pursuant to the Community Services Block Grant Act, the mission of the Sweetwater County Tripartite Board is to improve the well-being and potential of people in poverty by partnering with local agencies to provide direct social services in Sweetwater County, and inspire community action.

The Sweetwater County Tripartite Board supports projects that:

Lessen poverty in communities

Address the needs of low-income individuals including the homeless, migrants, and the elderly

Provide services and activities addressing employment, education, better use of available income, housing, nutrition, emergency services, and/or health

Two reappointments were on the agenda for the Planning and Zoning Commission but were removed. Karl Bozner and Michael Brown will look to continue on the Commission but will be moved to the next City Council meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, August 18. Rust asked for them to be removed because he was not able to review them due to a death in the family, but will look them over in preparation for the next meeting.