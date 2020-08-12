Mayor Rust presents Two-Star Gen. Porter with key to City of Green River

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 12, 2020) — Troops and local leaders were met with a special guest today as the Wyoming National Guard Leader made a visit to the Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport.

Two-Star General, Greg Porter, was flown from Cheyenne to the Spaceport on a Blackhawk helicopter to visit with the 34 troops from the 133rd Unit, who began work on the runway Saturday.

The unit is working on leveling the runway as well as drainage.

The Guard has called the project “a huge benefit to the unit and to the community of Green River”. General Porter was presented with the key to the City of Green River by Mayor Pete Rust.

Rust has been Mayor for six years and says this is the first time he has awarded the key to the city. The General then presented Rust with a challenge coin.

City Engineer Mark Westenskow presented each troop with a 1991 Green River centennial coin.

Work on the project continues until August 17th. The Guard says this training project, if contracted out, would cost the city $2.5 million.

Those in attendance included State House members Stan Blake and John Freeman.