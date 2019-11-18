McBride named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 18, 2019) — Jackie McBride was named the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Week Monday by the league office for her performance in Wyoming’s two sweeps over Boise State and Utah State.

The award marks the fifth overall for the Cowgirls this season and second consecutive week that a Cowgirl has been named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week.

McBride earns her third career honor after receiving the award twice in 2018.

McBride averaged 3.17 kills per set over the week and hit a team-best .441 in the two victories. McBride scored a team-best 24 points (4.0 per set) in the sweeps.

The junior middle blocker began the week with 11 kills and 15 points while hitting .474 in the win over Boise State and then followed that up with eight kills and a .400 hitting effort against the Aggies.

McBride joins Tara Traphagan as the two Cowgirls to be named the MW’s Offensive Player of the Week in 2019.

Libero Madi Fields has been named the Defensive Player of the Week three times this season.

The Cowgirls close their regular season this week as they travel to face Nevada and San Jose State Thursday, Nov. 21 and Saturday, Nov. 23.