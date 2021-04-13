McBride wins her 4th All-Mountain West honor

Advertisement



April 13, 2021 — Wyoming Cowgirl middle hitter Jackie McBride was named to the All-Mountain West Volleyball Team for the fourth time Monday. She becomes the eighth student-athlete in Mountain West Conference history to become a four-time all-league honoree and just the second Cowgirl named All-Mountain West four times. The first was Erin Kirby, 2011-14.

This season, McBride finished third in the league in blocks per set (1.26), fourth in hitting percentage (.371), and 10th in points per set (3.45), all of which led the Cowgirls. McBride also led UW in points with 148.5, despite missing the final two matches of the season, and was second on the team with 103 kills and 2.40 kills per set.

McBride is fifth all-time with 462 career blocks, while her .335 career hitting percentage is the third-best mark in program history. McBride’s spring 2021 selection becomes the 20th All-Mountain West honor under Head Coach Chad Callihan.