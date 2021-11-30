McKinley Bradshaw named Named Mountain West Player of the Week

On Monday, McKinley Bradshaw (left) and Allyson Fertig (right) were named Mountain West Player of the week by the Mountain West Conference. (University of Wyoming photos)

November 30, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirls swept this week’s Mountain West Women’s Basketball Players of the Week honors announced Monday by the league office. McKinley Bradshaw was named the league’s Player of the Week, while Allyson Fertig was named the Freshman of the Week honoree.

Bradshaw, a Lyman native, led the Cowgirls in scoring this past week, averaging 16.7 points per game during UW’s three games last week. She averaged 5.3 rebounds and two steals per game during the week, shot 52.6 percent from the field, and hit a trio of 3-pointers.

Bradshaw opened the week with 16 points in Wyoming’s victory over Chadron State. She followed that up with 18 points in a loss against Tulane and then hit for 16 more points in the Cowgirls’ victory over Denver.

Fertig had a breakout week for the Cowgirls, setting new career-highs in scoring in each successive game last week. Fertig began the week with her first-career double-double as she scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against Chadron State, then scored 15 points and grabbed six boards against Tulane and followed that up the next day with a 16-point, six-rebound effort in the win over Tulane. Fertig was named to the All-Tournament Team at the Denver tournament.

The Cowgirls will play at Gonzaga this coming Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.