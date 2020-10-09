Meal flexibility Summer Meal Program for SCSC No. 2

Tyler Johnson



GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 9, 2020) — Nutrition Service Director Leah Kenison, has announced that Sweetwater County School District No. 2 has been given meal flexibility to provide students under the Summer Meal Program until June 30, 2021.

This program was previously through December 31, 2020.

We will have Breakfast and Lunch available for pick up at Lincoln Middle School Monday through Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 pm., each day that school is in session. Parents will need to enter the back parking lot off Shoshone. We are asking Parents to park in the parking lot and walk to the kitchen doors. Younger children do not need to be present to pick up meals.

We are also providing weekend meals for all Students, Virtual and in person along with anyone 2-18 years of age. On Friday, we will give you enough meals for Saturday and Sunday, Please let the staff know you need them when you arrive.

We are still asking parents to continue to fill out free and reduce applications; this will continue to help families with waiving fees for students who are in school. As well as when we go back to Free, Reduce and Paid meals, families will have the correct eligibility in place to continue to help them.

We are committed to feeding the children of Green River during these difficult times.