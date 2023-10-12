Media picks Cowboys to finish 10 in MW season

University of Wyoming photo

October 12, 2023 — Media members who cover the Mountain West Conference decided that the rebuilt Wyoming Cowboys basketball team will not finish last in this year’s conference standing, but almost. In the preseason poll, the Pokes are predicted to finish in 10th place in the 11-team league. Only Air Force finished with fewer votes.

Wyoming is coming off a 9-22 season in which the team finished at the bottom of the MW standings with a 4-14 record. During the off-season, the Pokes had five players transfer out through the portal, including leading scorer Noah Reynolds. In addition, three rooster plays left the program early towards the end of last season.

Reigning MW champion San Diego State was the overwhelming choice to win this season’s crown, receiving 25 of the 31 first-place votes. Boise State was second, followed by New Mexico and Nevada.

Also announced was the preseason All-Mountain West team. Isaiah Stevens of Colorado State was also named the Preseason Play of the Year, Tyson Degenhart (Boise State), Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. (New Mexico), and Lamont Butler of San Deigo State.

All Wyoming Cowboy basketball games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. The season will begin on October 27 with an exhibition game against Metropolitan State University of Denver. The regular season will start with a home game against Northern New Mexico College on November 7.