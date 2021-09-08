Medical Cannabis and Reform rally to be held in Green River

September 8, 2021 — Today, the Libertarian Party of Wyoming and Compassionate Options Wyoming announced there would be various Medical Cannabis Initiative Kickoffs around the state this coming Friday and Saturday. One of those rallies will take place in Green River this Friday and Saturday.

According to a press release from the Wyoming Libertarian Party, The kickoff events will officially launch the signature-gathering effort for the Medical Cannabis and Cannabis Reform initiatives. Petitions were received from the office of the Secretary of State on September 7, 2021, starting the clock on an 18-month filing deadline that allows these initiatives to appear on the ballot in either 2022 or 2024. Other events are planed in Evanston (Saturday), Rawlins (Friday), Riverton (Saturday), Cody (Saturday), Cheyenne (Friday), and Casper (Saturday).

The Green River event is scheduled to take place at Flaming Gorge Harley-Davidson on Uinta Drive between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. The event is open to the public.

