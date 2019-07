Green River, WY (7/6/19) – The Green River office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WFGD) announced the recent stocking of Tiger trout into Meeks Lake.

Fisheries biologists with the WGFD stocked Tiger trout into Meeks Lake, located in the Wind River Range, to provide a “variety and fun fishing opportunity for anglers”. The Tiger trout stocked are fingerling-sized.

The WGFD also noted Tiger trout predate on Brook trout, so this will keep the Brook trout population in check.